Newcastle United’s first January signing arrives at club's training ground ahead of move
Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol has been at Heart of Midlothian’s training ground today ahead of a potential loan move.
The 18-year-old forward joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners at the start of January with the view that he would be loaned out quickly to gain experience. Having been granted a work permit to play football in the United Kingdom, Kuol would be eligible to play in the Scottish Premiership after Hearts made a loan enquiry.
After Australian international posted a picture in Edinburgh on Thursday morning, STV published an image of Kuol having a tour of Hearts’ training facilities alongside Newcastle loan coordinator Shola Ameobi. Hearts currently sit third in the Scottish top flight behind Celtic and Rangers.
Championship side Reading have also been credited with an interest in taking Kuol on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Shortly after Kuol’s arrival this month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It’s a possibility Garang could train with us for a little while.
“But I do think that, for the player’s development, he needs to go and play. If possible, that would be at a very good level, with a good club and a good coach. That’s not a decision that’s been made currently, so we’ll have to assess what all of our options are.”
Kuol made two appearances off the bench for Australia in the World Cup in Qatar against France and Argentina. He also became the youngest player to feature in a knockout match at a World Cup tournament since Pele in 1958.