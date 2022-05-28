The club have a deal in place with Irish side Galway United for Murphy to join up with the club’s under-23s side ahead of the new season.

Under-23s lead development coach Elliott Dickman has previously discussed potential arrivals at the club this summer as he hopes to build on last season’s eighth placed finish in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Murphy made his first team debut for Galway at just 16 and has already captained the Republic of Ireland’s under-18s side while also earning a call-up at under-19s level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The teenager is capable of playing centre-back or left-back and has made 15 appearances in the Irish second tier so far this season, registering two goals and three assists.

After agreeing a deal to bring Murphy to Newcastle, academy manager Steve Harper told the club website: “We are very pleased to have secured a deal to bring Alex to Newcastle United.

“He is a very promising young player who has attracted a lot of attention from clubs. It is a real coup for our Academy and is testament to the direction the club is going in under our owners.

“I would like to thank everyone involved with Galway United for their assistance. The club has been a pleasure to deal with and I wish [Galway manager] John Caulfield and his players the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.