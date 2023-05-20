A look at how Newcastle United’s net spend compares to their rivals ahead of a big summer for the Magpies

Newcastle United are edging closer to sealing a top-four spot after an impressive first full season under Eddie Howe.

There has been significant steps forward for the Magpies this season with Howe’s men needing just one win to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle fans will hope in the coming years they can replicate scenes seen in Manchester earlier this week after Man City reached the Champions League final with a 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid.

Man City chief Ferran Soriano took aim at rivals’ spending after the game.

“Look, you only have to look at the investment in players in England in the last year, three years, five years… we are never the club spending the most on players,” he told Movistar.

“There are many other clubs investing more money than us - Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal. Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”

With those comments in mind, we looked to see how true they were as we analysed the net spend of every Premier League club over the last five years. Take a look...

