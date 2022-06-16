Woodman started last season between the posts with Martin Dubrava and Karl Darlow recovering from surgery and illness respectively. The 25-year-old spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, but was limited to one FA Cup appearance by the form of Mark Travers.

Woodman has a year left on his United contract, and with the club looking to recruit another goalkeeper this summer, his future looks to lie away from St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston have held talks over a move for Woodman, but there’s also understood to be interest in Woodman from a top-flight club.

Woodman may now have to choose between first-team football in the Championship – or a place on a Premier League bench as a No.2.

Woodman – who made five appearances for Newcastle last season – has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Swansea City.

The former England Under-21 international – who came up through the ranks at the club – made his United debut four years ago aged 20 in an FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Speaking to the Gazette last year, Woodman said: “I didn’t really hit me at the time, but now I look back and think about playing at St James’s Park in front of 52,000, I’m more proud of it now than I was at the time, if that makes sense.”