Newcastle United will go top of the Premier League table, albeit only overnight, if they defeat Marco Silva’s side on Saturday. The Magpies were victorious over Wolves last time out and will be keen to carry that momentum forward this weekend in the capital.
However, they were handed a blow during that match when Alexander Isak was forced off the field with an eye injury. The Swedish international is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet and with Callum Wilson yet to make an appearance this season, any injury for Isak will be a huge concern not just this weekend, but for the coming weeks where they face AFC Wimbledon, Manchester City and Everton.
Fulham, meanwhile, sit 12th in the Premier League table but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Preston North End on Tuesday after a dramatic penalty shootout. The Cottagers haven’t beaten Newcastle United in the Premier League since March 2014 and lost three times to the Magpies in all competitions last season.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Fulham v Newcastle United:
