Newcastle United's game against Southampton postponed amid Covid-19 and injury crisis

The relegation-threatened club requested the postponement of Sunday’s game at the St Mary's Stadium after Covid-19 and injuries left Eddie Howe with less than 13 available outfield players with Premier League experience.

Howe, already without a number of first-team players due to positive Covid-19 tests, lost Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser to injuries, and Javier Manquillo to suspension, on Monday night.

Isaac Hayden has also had knee surgery this week, and Thursday night’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park was postponed after Howe said the club was “dangerously close” to not having enough players.

Speaking after the club’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United, head coach Howe said: “I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper (to have enough players for a game). We’re going to be dangerously close to that number."

The situation has not improved since the Everton game was postponed.

A club statement read: “Sunday’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first-team squad.

“The match is the second successive Newcastle United fixture to be postponed following the cancellation of Thursday’s scheduled game at Everton, with several players and staff having succumbed to illness and injury over the festive period.

"In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League Board.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl had questioned the postponement of the Everton game.

“There’s talk about cancelling games because teams have a lot of injuries, but there were times last season where we had nine out injured – and we played academy players,” said Hassenhuttl. “That was maybe the toughest half of a season here. Injuries are not Covid cases. Injuries are also here for us.

"They (Newcastle) had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game, and now they have two more injuries. They should still have thirteen players plus one (goalkeeper). This is the message from the Premier League.”

Newcastle’s next game is the January 8 third-round FA Cup tie against Cambridge United at St James’s Park.

