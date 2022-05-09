Newcastle United suffered their heaviest defeat of the Premier League season at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a Raheem Sterling brace saw the hosts pick up a convincing 5-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to return to the top of the Premier League table.

For Newcastle it was a familiar feeling of being beaten heavily by the Premier League champions. Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 4-0 by City in the reverse fixture at St James’s Park back in December.

While there have been so many positives for Newcastle in 2022 so far, Sunday’s result prompted us to look back at some of United’s lowest moments and heaviest defeats in the Premier League.

Amazingly, it took the Magpies six seasons to lose a Premier League match by more than three goals - how times have changed!

We’ve looked at the aggregate scorelines Newcastle have picked up home and away during each Premier League season and highlighted the club’s 10 heaviest such defeats.

1. 2002-03: Manchester United - 11-5 16 goals across two Premier League fixtures against the same team in the same season is the highest Newcastle have managed. It’s just a shame both games were reasonably convincing defeats to Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. The Magpies were beaten 5-3 at Old Trafford in November 2002 before being thrashed 6-2 despite Jermaine Jenas giving the hosts the lead with a stunning 25-yard strike. Photo Sales

2. 2012-13: Manchester City - 7-1 Manchester City’s dominance over Newcastle has been there for all to see over the past decade or so. A 3-1 defeat at St James’s Park was followed by a 4-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium for Alan Pardew’s side. Photo Sales

3. 2012-13: Liverpool - 7-1 Newcastle picked up a good point at Anfield as Yohan Cabaye found the net in emphatic fashion. But the reverse fixture towards the end of the 2012-13 season saw The Magpies suffer their heaviest Premier League defeat at St James’s Park as Liverpool won 6-0. Photo Sales

4. 2013-14: Manchester City - 6-0 Newcastle opened their season with a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City before losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture in January. The match at St James’s Park was particularly controversial as the late Cheick Tiote had a long-range equaliser ruled out for offside Photo Sales