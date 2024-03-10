Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team. The Magpies have had agreed a series of contract extensions recently as they bid to keep hold of their star players ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Most recently, the Magpies have extended Jamaal Lascelles’ stay on Tyneside with Fabian Schar also committing his future to the club in the not too distant past. Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Newcastle United player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):