Newcastle United’s biggest earners - according to Football Manager 2023 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s HIGHEST and LOWEST paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

Football Manager 2023 has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Newcastle United’s current squad.

By joe buck
34 minutes ago

Eddie Howe’s squad was bolstered by five new signings in the summer with Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Loris Karius all joining the club on a permanent basis.

All five of the quintuplet, bar Karius who was signed as back-up to Nick Pope following Karl Darlow’s injury, have played their role in Newcastle’s surge up the Premier League table this campaign.

It was a busy summer window and one that saw United add great quality to their squad.

Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.

Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for every member of Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad. (Please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

1. Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson earns a reported £10,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Loris Karius

Loris Karius earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Henry Browne

4. Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Gualter Fatia

Football ManagerNick PopeEddie Howe
