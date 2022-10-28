Newcastle United’s HIGHEST and LOWEST paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery
Football Manager 2023 has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Newcastle United’s current squad.
Eddie Howe’s squad was bolstered by five new signings in the summer with Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Loris Karius all joining the club on a permanent basis.
All five of the quintuplet, bar Karius who was signed as back-up to Nick Pope following Karl Darlow’s injury, have played their role in Newcastle’s surge up the Premier League table this campaign.
It was a busy summer window and one that saw United add great quality to their squad.
Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.
Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for every member of Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad. (Please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):