Football Manager 2023 has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Newcastle United’s current squad.

Eddie Howe’s squad was bolstered by five new signings in the summer with Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Loris Karius all joining the club on a permanent basis.

All five of the quintuplet, bar Karius who was signed as back-up to Nick Pope following Karl Darlow’s injury, have played their role in Newcastle’s surge up the Premier League table this campaign.

It was a busy summer window and one that saw United add great quality to their squad – a squad that has helped them to 3rd place in the Premier League before the top-flight was halted for the World Cup.

Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for every member of Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad. (Please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

1. Elliot Anderson Elliot Anderson earns a reported £10,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Loris Karius Loris Karius earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Sean Longstaff Sean Longstaff earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

4. Karl Darlow Karl Darlow earns a reported £30,000-per-week according to Football Manager 2023. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales