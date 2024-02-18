Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team. The Magpies have had agreed a series of contract extensions recently as they bid to keep hold of their star players ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Most recently, the Magpies have extended Emil Krafth’s stay on Tyneside with Fabian Schar also committing his future to the club. Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Newcastle United player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):