How much does every Newcastle United player get paid - according to Football Manager 2024?

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT

Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team.

Football Manager 2024 has recently launched as a full game with Newcastle United fans now able to see if they can do better than Eddie Howe.

Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Newcastle United player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

Wage according to FM24 = £6,000 p/w

1. Mark Gillespie

Wage according to FM24 = £6,000 p/w

Wage according to FM24 = £12,000 p/w

2. Elliot Anderson

Wage according to FM24 = £12,000 p/w

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

3. Loris Karius

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

4. Sean Longstaff

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

