Newcastle United travel to London to face a Fulham side they have already beaten in the league and FA Cup this season. A 3-0 win at St James’ Park in December was followed by a 2-0 triumph at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup in January.

However, the Magpies come into this game with a whole host of injury and suspension issues to contend with, whilst Marco Silva has very few, if any, problems to deal with. The Magpies will certainly be without Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles for their trip to London through both injury and suspension.

The rest of Eddie Howe’s squad have had only a few days to prepare for their clash with Fulham after the draw against Everton in midweek and have been training ahead of their trip to the capital. However, one man who was not pictured in training was Fabian Schar. Schar has been a key player for the Magpies and with injuries to Botman and Lascelles, the Magpies need the Swiss international this weekend.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...