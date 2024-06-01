Newcastle United signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during a quiet January transfer window as they battled against PSR constraints. Much like their other Premier League counterparts, the Magpies were forced to have a subdued window and instead focus their attentions on strengthening when the summer window opens.

The summer transfer window will officially open on Friday 14 June and close on Friday 30 August - meaning the window will be open for 11 weeks in total. It could be a very busy few months at St James’ Park who will hope to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe, whilst also being able to keep hold of some of their key players amid intense transfer speculation linking them with moves away from Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s upcoming summer transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager 2024. Would you like to see any of these players move to St James’ Park this summer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . IN: Samuele Ricci Signed from Torino for a £45.5m total fee. Photo Sales