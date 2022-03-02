Newcastle United have proven under Eddie Howe that they’re not afraid of an on-field battle.

The added grit that the manager has brought with him to Tyneside has been a key factor in the Magpies’ recent climb out of the relegation zone, and with the campaign entering its final quarter there’s already been plenty of drama, and more than enough refereeing controversies for fans and pundits alike to debate.

With than mind, we’ve taken a look (via WhoScored stats) at the Premier League’s 2021/22 disciplinary figures - including fouls, bookings, and red cards - and examined where Newcastle rank among every other top flight side in the ‘dirtiest’ teams league table.

We’ve awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red.

The teams are ranked from cleanest to dirtiest, and we’ve included a full break down of how many points each club scored in each separate category.

Check out the full list of standings below...

1. 1st - Leicester City Fouls: 102. Y: 31. Y+R: 0. R: 5. Total: 138

2. =2nd - Manchester City Fouls: 117. Y: 34. Y+R: 0. R: 5. Total: 156

3. =2nd - West Ham Fouls: 118. Y: 32. Y+R: 6. R: 0. Total: 156

4. =2nd - Arsenal Fouls: 111. Y: 34. Y+R: 6. R: 5. Total: 156