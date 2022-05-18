Hayden was left out of the club’s 25-man squad in January after undergoing knee surgery late last year – and the long-serving midfielder faces an uncertain future at the club. The 27-year-old, under contract at St James’s Park until 2026, hinted that his future may lie elsewhere in a tweet posted after Monday night’s 2-0 win over his former club Arsenal.
Replying to a post from the club, Hayden said: “What a football club, the future is bright and will be a pleasure to watch it in whatever capacity that is.”
Hayden – who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2016 in the wake of the club’s relegation from the Premier League – last featured for the club on December 19.
Asked about summer departures last week, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d say there are players here who, potentially, have not maybe featured too much under me so far who could stay, and vice-versa."