Newcastle United take on the Premier League title chasers this afternoon (4.30pm kick-off) knowing a result would mathematically secure their top-flight status. Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood return to the starting XI, while Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, back from long-term injuries, are on the bench. Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not involved because of injuries.