Newcastle United take on the Premier League title chasers this afternoon (4.30pm kick-off) knowing a result would mathematically secure their top-flight status. Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood return to the starting XI, while Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, back from long-term injuries, are on the bench. Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not involved because of injuries.
United are 14th in the Premier League table with 43 points, and City manager Pep Guardiola said: “When a team comes into a game in form, you always have to be aware. The players are happy, feel good, trust the manager's process. That's a dangerous combination. My players know this.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle.
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Sterling, Jesus.