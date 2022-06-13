Seven Newcastle United players have been in senior international action while Elliot Anderson and Santiago Munoz were called-up to Scotland Under-21s and Mexico Under-21s squads respectively.
Here is a round-up of all of Newcastle’s international representatives…
Kieran Trippier – England
Kieran Trippier was back in the England starting line-up once again as they played out a goalless draw with Italy at Molineux in the Nations League.
The Newcastle full-back completed the full 90-minutes for the second time in the space of a week. An encouraging sign for Newcastle given he only recently returned from a broken metatarsal.
Next up for England and Trippier is their final Nations League match of the international break as they host Hungary at Molineux.
Emil Krafth – Sweden
Emil Krafth started for Sweden as they were beaten by neighbours Norway for the second time this international break.
The Magpies right-back played the full Nations League game as Sweden lost 3-2 in Oslo.His international duty is now over until September.
Fabian Schar – Switzerland
Fabian Schar was an unused substitute as Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0 in their Nations League match. It was a good response to last weekend’s 4-0 defeat in Lisbon.
Schar will now enjoy a short break before returning to Newcastle for pre-season in July.
Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland
The Newcastle midfielder played the final six minutes as Ireland beat Scotland 3-0 in their Nations League match in Dublin.
He will now prepare to face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday before returning home.
Miguel Almiron – Paraguay
Miguel Almiron scored his first brace for Paraguay as they drew 2-2 in an international friendly match against South Korea on Friday.
Some tenacious closing down saw the 28-year-old win possession on the edge of the Korea penalty area before coolly finding the bottom right corner of the goal to give Paraguay a first-half lead.
Almiron doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly after the restart with a fine curling finish from 20-yards to complete a quick counter-attacking move.
Goals from Son Heung-min and Jung Woo-young completed a second-half comeback for South Korea.
Chris Wood – New Zealand
The striker was a late substitute in a goalless draw against Oman last week as New Zealand prepare for their crucial World Cup play-off against Costa Rica in Doha on Tuesday.
Santiago Munoz – Mexico Under-21s
After helping Mexico progress to the Tournoi Maurice Revello semi-finals, Santiago Munoz couldn’t stop his country suffer a 4-1 defeat to hosts and eventual winners France last week.
But after scoring his first Mexico Under-21s goal in the group stages against Indonesia, Munoz added to his tally in a third place play-off match as he scored a first-half header before assisting Efrain Alvarez in a 2-0 win over Colombia.
Elliot Anderson – Scotland Under-21s
The Scottish FA confirmed Elliot Anderson had not been included in their matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Denmark on Friday due to injury.
The nature of seriousness of the injury is yet to be disclosed as the 19-year-old returns to Tyneside.
Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil
The 24-year-old helped Brazil pick up back to back wins against South Korea and Japan last week before heading back to his home country for a post-season holiday.