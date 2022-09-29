Newcastle United are back in Premier League action against newly-promoted Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side are looking for their first away win in the league this season and their first win since the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Fulham have made a positive start on their return to the top flight and sit sixth after seven matches. The scoring form of former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has made Marco Silva’s side a real threat in the final third.

But The Magpies have enjoyed their most recent outings to Craven Cottage having picked up convincing wins on their last two visits.

Here we take a stroll down memory lane to look at Newcastle’s last 10 visits to Fulham and see how the matches unfolded...

1. 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United A record-equalling seventh consecutive Premier League goal for Joe Willock and a late Fabian Schar penalty saw Newcastle end the 2020-21 campaign with a comfortable win over Fulham. The match saw just 2,000 fans in attendance as football stadiums started to phase the return of supporters amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo Sales

2. 2019: Fulham 0-4 Newcastle United In what proved to be Rafa Benitez’s final game as Newcastle manager, The Magpies ended the 2018-19 campaign in style with goals from Jonjo Shelvey, Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon securing a comfortable three points to end the season once again. Photo Sales

3. 2016: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle United Fulham’s most recent home win against Newcastle came at the start of the season this time around. The Magpies were given a difficult welcome to the Championship as Matt Smith’s first half header saw Rafa Benitez’s side open the campaign with a 1-0 defeat in London. Photo Sales

4. 2014: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle United Newcastle’s most recent Premier League defeat at Fulham saw the struggling Cottagers secure a 1-0 win thanks to a second-half strike from Ashkan Dejagah. Newcastle defender Dan Burn (pictured) was a late substitute for Fulham in the match. Photo Sales