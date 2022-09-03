Newcastle United’s latest signing gets a proper St James’s Park welcome
Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak was given a proper St James’s Park welcome courtesy of Wor Flags ahead of his home debut against Crystal Palace.
The £60million man scored at Liverpool in mid-week and went into Saturday’s home match against Palace looking to become the first Newcastle player to score in his first two Premier League games for the club since Les Ferdinand in 1995.
Ahead of the match, Wor Flags unveiled Isak’s very own flag in the Gallowgate End of the stadium as part of their regular display.
The Newcastle Swedish striker’s name was also met with a big roar by the home supporters as his name was read out over the PA.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe's 'delight' at Newcastle United loan deal
-
2
Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo
-
3
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson
-
4
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
5
Eddie Howe names 'polished' Newcastle United player 'pushing' for start