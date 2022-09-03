Newcastle United’s latest signing gets a proper St James’s Park welcome

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £60million man scored at Liverpool in mid-week and went into Saturday’s home match against Palace looking to become the first Newcastle player to score in his first two Premier League games for the club since Les Ferdinand in 1995.

Ahead of the match, Wor Flags unveiled Isak’s very own flag in the Gallowgate End of the stadium as part of their regular display.

The Newcastle Swedish striker’s name was also met with a big roar by the home supporters as his name was read out over the PA.