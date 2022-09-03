News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s latest signing gets a proper St James’s Park welcome

Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak was given a proper St James’s Park welcome courtesy of Wor Flags ahead of his home debut against Crystal Palace.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:02 pm

The £60million man scored at Liverpool in mid-week and went into Saturday’s home match against Palace looking to become the first Newcastle player to score in his first two Premier League games for the club since Les Ferdinand in 1995.

Ahead of the match, Wor Flags unveiled Isak’s very own flag in the Gallowgate End of the stadium as part of their regular display.

The Newcastle Swedish striker’s name was also met with a big roar by the home supporters as his name was read out over the PA.

