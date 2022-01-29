Newcastle United’s line up next month - if the latest January transfer news is true

There’s still plenty of time for the Magpies to bring in more fresh faces.
For all of their successes and promising leads, there have also been a number of frustrating pursuits that have ultimately failed to come to fruition.
But with the window hurtling towards its conclusion, there are still several irons in the fire, and we’ve taken a look at how the Toon Army could line up with a combination of their new signings and the players they’re still being linked with...
1. GK: Martin Dubravka
Still the Magpies’ best option between the sticks with plenty left to offer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
2. RB: Kieran Trippier
The England international has already made a positive impact on Tyneside following his recent move from Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
3. CB: Dan Burn
Talks are ongoing between the Magpies and Brighton for a deal that would see the boyhood Toon fan return to the North East. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
4. CB: Fabian Schar
Schar put in a standout performance in the recent win over Leeds United, and may have staked a claim for a starting spot at the heart of defence over the course of the rest of the season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)