Newcastle United’s major boost ahead of Carabao Cup final and Eddie Howe’s ‘plans’ - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The Mouth of the Tyne Podcast is back and this time, we focus on the big game at Wembley on Sunday.
On our latest episode, Joe Buck and Miles Starforth reflect on what has been a hectic week at Newcastle United. We take a look at everything Eddie Howe, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff have said this week, as well as reacting to the news of Miguel Almiron’s contract extension.
Miles also takes us through his chat with Bob Moncur and his hopes that Newcastle can finally end their 54-year wait for a major trophy. You can read Miles’ piece by following the link below.
