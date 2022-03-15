Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka makes extraordinary tactical admission

Howe has guided the club up to 14th in the Premier League since taking charge last November, when the club was winless and in the relegation zone.

United’s style of play under Steve Bruce, Howe’s predecessor as head coach, had been criticised by fans, and there were vocal calls for him to go before his eventual departure in the wake of last October’s £305million takeover.

Dubravka has embraced the “modern football” now being played by the team, which was beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The goalkeeper – who missed the start of the season through injury – says the team, now, is no longer “just kicking the ball up there” and fighting for second balls.

"I think you can see everyone’s just enjoying their time on the pitch,” Dubravka told NUFC TV. “We’re trying to play modern football, which I'm very pleased with.

"It's not just kicking the ball up there, and fighting for every ball and second ball. We needed to adapt to this kind of football as well, which always takes some time.

"It will also take time for us to get to know each other with the new management. I'm happy we are there now, we have momentum now, and we feel good on the pitch. I think the fans can see that, and the appreciation they show us after the games. We’re trying to give them something back.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle take on Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

