Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka posts five-word message from hospital bed

Dubravka – who played for Slovakia at Euro 2020 – could miss the start of the season with a foot injury. The goalkeeper posted a short message on Instragam from his hospital bed after undergoing a procedure.

“Hope yo be back soon,” said the 32-year-old, who missed the start of last season with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Bruce will be without a senior goalkeeper for this afternoon’s friendly against York City after Karl Darlow tested positive for Covid-19 Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman are isolating as close contacts.

"Unfortunately, Karl Darlow has tested positive for Covid-19, and it’s affected the goalkeepers, with Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman coming into relatively close contact and needing to self-isolate,” said Bruce. "Thankfully, everyone else has been tested again, and all those test results were negative.”