Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka primed for a tough fortnight – and that's before he even thinks about Liverpool
Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka knows he’s got a tough fortnight ahead – and that’s before he even starts to think about the Magpies’ trip to Anfield.
United are next in action on September 14 when they take on top-of-the-table Liverpool.
But before he can worry about what lies ahead from Mo Salah, Sadio Mane & Co, Dubravka is primed for a European Championship qualifying games against Croatia and Hungary.
Slovakia take on beaten World Cup finalists Croatia on Friday night before heading to Budapest.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The 30-year-old said: “I have a good session for the national team – we have two very difficult games – so I need to be ready for international duty now, and then I will try to get ready for Liverpool.
“It’s tough to play against Liverpool. We’ve played them many times. It’s difficult always to play against top sides.
"In this Premier League anything can happen. Hopefully we will be in good shape.”