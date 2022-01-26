Newcastle United's match at Chelsea rescheduled for Sky Sports
Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Chelsea in March has been rescheduled.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:40 pm
The match has been picked for a live television broadcast on Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, March 13 as a result.
The fixture at Stamford Bridge was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.
The Magpies have lost each of their last nine visits to Chelsea’s home ground since Papiss Cisse’s brace secured a 2-0 win back in 2012. Chelsea won last season’s fixture 2-0 behind closed doors.