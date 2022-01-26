Newcastle United's match at Chelsea rescheduled for Sky Sports

Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Chelsea in March has been rescheduled.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:40 pm

The match has been picked for a live television broadcast on Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, March 13 as a result.

The fixture at Stamford Bridge was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.

Stamford Bridge Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Magpies have lost each of their last nine visits to Chelsea’s home ground since Papiss Cisse’s brace secured a 2-0 win back in 2012. Chelsea won last season’s fixture 2-0 behind closed doors.

