News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Newcastle United’s memorable 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur - where are they now photo gallery

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in a vital game at St James’ Park - just-shy of seven years on from another hugely important game between the sides.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

That afternoon, however, was hugely important for completely different reasons.

The majority of fans in attendance at St James’ Park that day turned up to watch an already relegated Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the 2015/16 season with one thought in their minds - convince Rafa Benitez to stay as manager of the club.

Although the Spaniard couldn’t prevent their relegation, a bond between him and supporters had been forged and this was their chance to convince Benitez to extend his stay at the club.

Five goals, a red card and three points later, that’s exactly what happened on a hugely exciting afternoon on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at what happened to every member of Newcastle United’s matchday squad from that memorable afternoon.

This is what happened to every member of Newcastle United's matchday squad from their 5-1 win over Spurs on the final day of the 2015/16 season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Newcastle United 5 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

This is what happened to every member of Newcastle United's matchday squad from their 5-1 win over Spurs on the final day of the 2015/16 season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Darlow is still under contract at Newcastle United but is currently on-loan at Hull City. Darlow has been solid for the Tigers since joining in January and has helped them steer clear of the Championship’s relegation battle.

2. Karl Darlow

Darlow is still under contract at Newcastle United but is currently on-loan at Hull City. Darlow has been solid for the Tigers since joining in January and has helped them steer clear of the Championship’s relegation battle. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Janmaat had spells at Watford and ADO Den Haag back in his homeland before announcing his retirement from football earlier this summer. He was subsequently made technical director at ADO Den Haag - a role he left in November.

3. Daryl Janmaat

Janmaat had spells at Watford and ADO Den Haag back in his homeland before announcing his retirement from football earlier this summer. He was subsequently made technical director at ADO Den Haag - a role he left in November. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Taylor retired from football last year after an 18-year professional career. The defender left Newcastle at the end of the 2015/16 season and moved to the USA. Spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United followed before ending his career in New Zealand, after a brief time in India.

4. Steven Taylor

Taylor retired from football last year after an 18-year professional career. The defender left Newcastle at the end of the 2015/16 season and moved to the USA. Spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United followed before ending his career in New Zealand, after a brief time in India. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Tottenham HotspurRafa Benitez