Newcastle United’s memorable 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur - where are they now photo gallery
Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in a vital game at St James’ Park - just-shy of seven years on from another hugely important game between the sides.
That afternoon, however, was hugely important for completely different reasons.
The majority of fans in attendance at St James’ Park that day turned up to watch an already relegated Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the 2015/16 season with one thought in their minds - convince Rafa Benitez to stay as manager of the club.
Although the Spaniard couldn’t prevent their relegation, a bond between him and supporters had been forged and this was their chance to convince Benitez to extend his stay at the club.
Five goals, a red card and three points later, that’s exactly what happened on a hugely exciting afternoon on Tyneside.
Here, we take a look at what happened to every member of Newcastle United’s matchday squad from that memorable afternoon.