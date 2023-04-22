Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in a vital game at St James’ Park - just-shy of seven years on from another hugely important game between the sides.

That afternoon, however, was hugely important for completely different reasons.

The majority of fans in attendance at St James’ Park that day turned up to watch an already relegated Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the 2015/16 season with one thought in their minds - convince Rafa Benitez to stay as manager of the club.

Although the Spaniard couldn’t prevent their relegation, a bond between him and supporters had been forged and this was their chance to convince Benitez to extend his stay at the club.

Five goals, a red card and three points later, that’s exactly what happened on a hugely exciting afternoon on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at what happened to every member of Newcastle United’s matchday squad from that memorable afternoon.

Newcastle United 5 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur This is what happened to every member of Newcastle United's matchday squad from their 5-1 win over Spurs on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Karl Darlow Darlow is still under contract at Newcastle United but is currently on-loan at Hull City. Darlow has been solid for the Tigers since joining in January and has helped them steer clear of the Championship's relegation battle.

Daryl Janmaat Janmaat had spells at Watford and ADO Den Haag back in his homeland before announcing his retirement from football earlier this summer. He was subsequently made technical director at ADO Den Haag - a role he left in November.

Steven Taylor Taylor retired from football last year after an 18-year professional career. The defender left Newcastle at the end of the 2015/16 season and moved to the USA. Spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United followed before ending his career in New Zealand, after a brief time in India.