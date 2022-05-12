When Almiron latched onto a delightful ball by Bruno Guimaraes – he still had plenty of work to do to fire home his first goal of the season.

However, he was able to nod the ball down, shove off the interests of Tyrick Mitchell before curling an effort superbly past a despairing Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal – a strike that lifted the roof off St James’s Park.

Such was the quality of the goal, it has been voted April’s Premier League Goal of the Month, beating off efforts from James Ward-Prowse, Granit Xhaka and Rodri.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almiron becomes the first Newcastle player to pick up this award since Matty Longstaff’s strike against Manchester United in October 2019.

Guimaraes, whose pass sent Almiron on his way for the goal, was pipped to April’s Player of the Month Award by Cristiano Ronaldo.