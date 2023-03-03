It may come as something of a surprise given that Murphy isn’t a regular stater for Newcastle, but he has been involved in every single matchday squad since Howe became manager in November 2021. And he has only remained on the bench as an unused substitute on four occasions in that time.

Newcastle player Jacob Murphy makesa point during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Although his minutes have been limited and he hasn’t started a Premier League match since the World Cup break, Murphy has become a dependable and almost guaranteed substitute for Howe in matches. He has also developed a reputation for his cheeky antics after he waved Southampton’s red carded defender Duje Caleta-Car off the pitch during Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final win at St Mary’s.

The 28-year-old winger came off the bench in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United and almost reduced the deficit late on with a stunning strike from distance that curled just wide of the right post.

Following the match, Murphy was already looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (12:30pm kick-off).

“The focus now goes onto Saturday and a huge game away at City,” he said. “I hope everyone has the belief we do inside the dressing room because we can still achieve something special this season.”

Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and have 15 matches to secure European qualification for the first time in over a decade. But the Magpies have won just one out of their last seven league matches as they prepare to face a City side at a ground they have never won at in the Premier League.

But Murphy, who is set to start on the bench this weekend, is determined to keep giving ‘everything’ to Newcastle as he looks to play an important role in the final run of matches.