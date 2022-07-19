3. CB: Fabian Schar

Went toe-to-toe with Dan Burn as Newcastle’s top defensive performer in the second half of last season. It’s a very difficult choice for Howe to make between Burn and Schar but the latter’s ability on the ball and solid form so far in pre-season could see him given the nod. Newcastle are yet to concede with him on the pitch in pre-season.

Photo: Gareth Copley