Next season could look vastly different at St James’s Park.

Dreams about potential European qualification could be realised this year with the Magpies sitting in the Premier League’s top four.

Whether it’s Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, there is a great chance that European nights could be on their way back to Tyneside.

With that, comes a need for Newcastle to bolster their squad and add to the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal as he tries to navigate the tricky balance between domestic and european football.

And despite the January window closing over a fortnight ago, transfer rumours surrounding who could be joining Newcastle when the window reopens in the summer remain prominent.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad in 2023/24 could look like.

Could Newcastle line-up like this when next season gets underway?

1 . Eddie Howe Is this how Newcastle United could look next season?

2 . GK: Nick Pope Pope is Newcastle's current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

3 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was United's first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

4 . CB: Milan Skriniar The Slovakian defender could leave Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season and Newcastle have been listed among the clubs potentially interested in the defender. Over the past few years, Skriniar has developed into one of European football's top defenders.