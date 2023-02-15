Newcastle United’s new-look 2023-24 squad if rumours about transfers are true - photo gallery
Next season could look vastly different at St James’s Park.
Dreams about potential European qualification could be realised this year with the Magpies sitting in the Premier League’s top four.
Whether it’s Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, there is a great chance that European nights could be on their way back to Tyneside.
With that, comes a need for Newcastle to bolster their squad and add to the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal as he tries to navigate the tricky balance between domestic and european football.
And despite the January window closing over a fortnight ago, transfer rumours surrounding who could be joining Newcastle when the window reopens in the summer remain prominent.
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad in 2023/24 could look like.
