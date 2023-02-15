News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United’s new-look 2023-24 squad if rumours about transfers are true - photo gallery

Next season could look vastly different at St James’s Park.

By Joe Buck
50 minutes ago

Dreams about potential European qualification could be realised this year with the Magpies sitting in the Premier League’s top four.

Whether it’s Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, there is a great chance that European nights could be on their way back to Tyneside.

With that, comes a need for Newcastle to bolster their squad and add to the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal as he tries to navigate the tricky balance between domestic and european football.

And despite the January window closing over a fortnight ago, transfer rumours surrounding who could be joining Newcastle when the window reopens in the summer remain prominent.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad in 2023/24 could look like.

Could Newcastle line-up like this when next season gets underway? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Eddie Howe

Is this how Newcastle United could look next season? (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

2. GK: Nick Pope

Pope is Newcastle’s current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

3. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was United’s first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. CB: Milan Skriniar

The Slovakian defender could leave Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season and Newcastle have been listed among the clubs potentially interested in the defender. Over the past few years, Skriniar has developed into one of European football’s top defenders.

Photo: Simone Arveda

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Eddie HoweSt James's ParkPremier LeagueEuropa Conference League