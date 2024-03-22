Like many clubs in the Premier League, Newcastle United were very quiet during the January transfer window with only Manchester City’s Alfie Harrison joining the club. PSR constraints mean that the Magpies were forced not to spend as they attempted to balance the books.

However, that could change in the summer when they get another chance to strengthen Eddie Howe's squad. Injury to Sven Botman could force them into the market for a replacement for the Dutchman who may miss the rest of the calendar year through injury.

They will also be hopeful of keeping hold of their key players and begin next year with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak at the club. It will be a very delicate balancing act for the ownership as they will be keen to strengthen Howe's side, but must still abide by the strict financial constraints put on them by the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Giorgi Mamardashvili Mamardashvili has been linked with a move to the north east after impressing for Valencia. Nick Pope’s injury had called into question Newcastle’s need to strengthen their goalkeeping department and the Georgian could be someone the club look to sign. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier Trippier remains a very important part of Howe’s team both on and off the field. He will still be a key figure when next season gets underway and has a very solid deputy in the form of Tino Livramento. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar has been one of Newcastle’s stand out performers this season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international. Photo Sales