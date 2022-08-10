Is this Eddie Howe's new Newcastle United squad if all the latest transfer rumours are true? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's new look squad if all the latest transfer rumours involving Chelsea and Leicester City stars are true

What could Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad look like when the summer transfer window closes?

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:00 pm

The Newcastle United head coach handed a full competitive debut to Nick Pope and Matt Targett as permanent Newcastle United players on Saturday.

Supporters had to remain patient to see Sven Botman in-action for the Magpies against Nottingham Forest but, in the end, all three of their summer signings took to the field on opening day.

It was a busy start to the transfer window at St James’s Park and although it has been over a month since a new face arrived on Tyneside - the Magpies are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes on September 1.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up and substitutes could look like if all the latest transfer rumours are true:

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope made his debut against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and had a solid outing against the newly-promoted side. The starting spot is now his to lose.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier captained Newcastle in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence on Saturday and looks like being one of their main leaders on-the-pitch as the season progresses.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar’s fantastic strike raised the roof at St James’s Park and repaid the faith shown in him by Eddie Howe.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman only made a cameo appearance at the weekend as Howe slowly introduces the Dutchman to Premier League football. Like Bruno Guimaraes in January, it’s surely only a matter of time before Botman is a regular in the heart of the defence.

