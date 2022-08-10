The Newcastle United head coach handed a full competitive debut to Nick Pope and Matt Targett as permanent Newcastle United players on Saturday.
Supporters had to remain patient to see Sven Botman in-action for the Magpies against Nottingham Forest but, in the end, all three of their summer signings took to the field on opening day.
It was a busy start to the transfer window at St James’s Park and although it has been over a month since a new face arrived on Tyneside - the Magpies are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes on September 1.
With that in mind, here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up and substitutes could look like if all the latest transfer rumours are true:
Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts on this team there: