The Newcastle United head coach handed a full competitive debut to Nick Pope and Matt Targett as permanent Newcastle United players on Saturday.

Supporters had to remain patient to see Sven Botman in-action for the Magpies against Nottingham Forest but, in the end, all three of their summer signings took to the field on opening day.

It was a busy start to the transfer window at St James’s Park and although it has been over a month since a new face arrived on Tyneside - the Magpies are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes on September 1.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up and substitutes could look like if all the latest transfer rumours are true:

GK: Nick Pope Pope made his debut against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and had a solid outing against the newly-promoted side. The starting spot is now his to lose.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier captained Newcastle in Jamaal Lascelles' absence on Saturday and looks like being one of their main leaders on-the-pitch as the season progresses.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar's fantastic strike raised the roof at St James's Park and repaid the faith shown in him by Eddie Howe.

CB: Sven Botman Botman only made a cameo appearance at the weekend as Howe slowly introduces the Dutchman to Premier League football. Like Bruno Guimaraes in January, it's surely only a matter of time before Botman is a regular in the heart of the defence.