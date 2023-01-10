Newcastle United’s new look XI if Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund rumours are true - photo gallery
Is this how Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI could look following the January transfer window?
After a busy last couple of transfer windows, Newcastle have yet to make their move in the market this window, bar the permanent arrival of Granag Kuol on Tyneside.
Financial Fair Play constraints mean the club may have to act smart this window if they want to improve the current first-team squad, but there are options available to them should they feel Howe’s side need strengthened.
But who are some of these bargain transfers? And would any of them get into Howe’s starting XI should they make the move to St James’s Park this month?
Here, we take a look at what Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI could look like following the January transfer window.
Would you like to see this team at St James’s Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.