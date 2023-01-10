Is this how Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI could look following the January transfer window?

After a busy last couple of transfer windows, Newcastle have yet to make their move in the market this window, bar the permanent arrival of Granag Kuol on Tyneside.

Financial Fair Play constraints mean the club may have to act smart this window if they want to improve the current first-team squad, but there are options available to them should they feel Howe’s side need strengthened.

But who are some of these bargain transfers? And would any of them get into Howe’s starting XI should they make the move to St James’s Park this month?

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI could look like following the January transfer window.

Would you like to see this team at St James’s Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope has solidified himself as Newcastle’s No.1 and despite added competition from Martin Dubravka who has returned from his Manchester United loan spell, will likely be the main man in between the sticks for Newcastle for the remainder of the season and beyond. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier makes Newcastle a better team when he is on the pitch and will undoubtedly play a major role in Newcastle’s progress over the next couple of seasons. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. CB: Evan Ndicka The Frenchman, whose deal at Eintracht Frankfurt expires at the end of the season, has emerged as a target for numerous clubs across Europe, including Newcastle. With Fabian Schar into his 30’s, could Ndicka be the man Newcastle see as a good option for the future? Photo: Frederic Scheidemann Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman’s unbeaten record in a Newcastle shirt may have gone at the weekend, but the Dutchman’s performances have been almost flawless since he made the switch from Lille in the summer. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales