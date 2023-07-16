Newcastle United’s ‘new signing’ following Anthony Gordon’s stunning international form

‘We’re all going to Madrid!’ sang the travelling fans on that day as optimism bounced around an excitable Shed End. But even the most die-hard and optimistic supporters couldn’t have envisioned what was just around the corner for Anthony Gordon.

Less than two months on from netting his first goal for Newcastle on that day, Gordon has been named Under-21 Euros Player of the Tournament as he helped England triumph in Romania and Georgia. The Young lions didn’t concede a single goal on their way to the trophy and at the other end of the pitch, Gordon was simply superb.

Playing in a more central role than he has on Tyneside, Gordon was clinical in front of goal and constantly posed questions of opposition defences - something that United fans will be hoping to see plenty of next term. There’s no doubt that he has struggled at times since his £45m move from Everton in January, however, there now doesn’t seem to be a more perfect place for him to come back and play football.

Anthony Gordon (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)