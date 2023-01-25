News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's new TV schedule revealed as club banks millions of pounds in broadcasting fees

Three more Newcastle United fixtures will be broadcast live – meaning the club’s next five games are on TV.

By Miles Starforth
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 3:12pm

The Premier League today confirmed the latest round of TV picks, and games away to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, as well as a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, have been picked up by broadcasters.

Newcastle’s fixture against champions City on Saturday, March 4 will now kick off earlier at 12.30pm so it can be screened by BT Sport. The match against Woverhampton Wanderers the following weekend will now be played on Sunday, March 12 (4.30pm). It will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

United’s game against Forest has been brought forward a day to Friday, March 17 with an 8pm kick-off time. It will also be screened by Sky.

Newcastle’s five games before then are also due to be broadcast live. Clubs bank a “facility fee” of around £1.2million for each fixture that is broadcast live.

St James's Park is to host another live TV fixture.
