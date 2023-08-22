Newcastle United’s next major summer transfer decisions amid Leeds and Southampton ‘interest’ - gallery
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have signed five players so far this summer.
Lewis Hall has become the latest player to make the move to St James’ Park this summer, following Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento to the club. Yankuba Minteh will also join the group following his loan spell at Feyenoord.
Hall’s move has allowed Newcastle to strengthen at left-back - a key area of the squad that the club have been keen to add to throughout the summer transfer window. Eddie Howe has revealed that Hall may be the last signing of the summer, however, the club still have a lot to do between now and transfer deadline day on Friday, September 1.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow have both left the club this summer, but there are a few more outgoing deals that Newcastle will look to complete. Here, we take a look at some players that may leave St James’ Park before the summer transfer window closes.