Lewis Hall has become the latest player to make the move to St James’ Park this summer, following Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento to the club. Yankuba Minteh will also join the group following his loan spell at Feyenoord.

Hall’s move has allowed Newcastle to strengthen at left-back - a key area of the squad that the club have been keen to add to throughout the summer transfer window. Eddie Howe has revealed that Hall may be the last signing of the summer, however, the club still have a lot to do between now and transfer deadline day on Friday, September 1.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow have both left the club this summer, but there are a few more outgoing deals that Newcastle will look to complete. Here, we take a look at some players that may leave St James’ Park before the summer transfer window closes.

1 . Isaac Hayden Hayden hasn’t featured for Newcastle since December 2021 and spent last season on-loan at Norwich City. Southampton have recently been credited with an interest in the midfielder who is expected to leave the club this summer. Photo Sales

2 . Jay Turner-Cooke Turner-Cooke has recently been linked with a move to Scottish side St Johnstone. The 19-year-old played a big role in Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series campaign and their participation in the Sela Cup. A loan move and regular first-team football could be what the teenager needs to help his development. Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Fraser Fraser hasn’t been involved with the first-team in almost six months having been frozen out by Eddie Howe. Leeds United and Celtic have recently been linked with moves for the winger. Photo Sales

4 . Dylan Stephenson Stephenson scored for United against Al-Hilal in December, however, he wasn’t used by the first-team during this pre-season. He has impressed in Premier League 2 and spent time on-loan at Hamilton last season. Could another temporary exit be on the cards this summer? Photo Sales