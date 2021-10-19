Newcastle remain winless in eight Premier League games this season and pressure is mounting on the current Toon boss.

Bruce hit back at reports that he would be sacked last week, saying: “I hope you guys are getting a slap, now, from your bosses, to say that you haven’t done your job.

“Whoever your source was, whoever it was who’s feeding you, didn't get it right. I hope you're feeling a bit of heat."

However, defeat on Sunday failed to depressurise the situation at St James’s Park and ever since the new owners arrived on Tyneside, a plethora of managers have been linked with the job at St James’s Park, however, almost a fortnight on, it appears the bookies have narrowed the shortlist down to just five real standout candidates.

This is the latest odds, according to Oddschecker, as to who is most likely to replace Bruce at Newcastle:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Wayne Rooney Sky Bet: 25/1 Paddy Power: 20/1 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Jose Mourinho Sky Bet: 22/1 Paddy Power: 19/1 William Hill: 25/1 Photo: Paolo Bruno Photo Sales

3. Antonio Conte Sky Bet: 20/1 Paddy Power: 17/1 William Hill: 20/1 Photo: Mattia Ozbot Photo Sales

4. Graeme Jones Sky Bet: 16/1 Paddy Power: 25/1 William Hill: 28/1 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales