Newcastle remain winless in eight Premier League games this season and pressure is mounting on the current Toon boss.
Bruce hit back at reports that he would be sacked last week, saying: “I hope you guys are getting a slap, now, from your bosses, to say that you haven’t done your job.
“Whoever your source was, whoever it was who’s feeding you, didn't get it right. I hope you're feeling a bit of heat."
However, defeat on Sunday failed to depressurise the situation at St James’s Park and ever since the new owners arrived on Tyneside, a plethora of managers have been linked with the job at St James’s Park, however, almost a fortnight on, it appears the bookies have narrowed the shortlist down to just five real standout candidates.
This is the latest odds, according to Oddschecker, as to who is most likely to replace Bruce at Newcastle: