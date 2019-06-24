Newcastle United's next manager: The contenders revealed after Rafa Benitez quits
Newcastle United are looking for a new manager after announcing Rafa Benitez will walk away from the club at the end of this week.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 13:16
In just six days time the Spaniard will quit the Magpies after failing to agree terms on a new deal with Newcastle starting the search for Benitez’s successor.
But who are the names in the frame to replace Benitez at St James's Park? Here we take a look at the options, odds provided by Bet Victor.