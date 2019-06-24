LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's next manager: The contenders revealed after Rafa Benitez quits

Newcastle United are looking for a new manager after announcing Rafa Benitez will walk away from the club at the end of this week.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 13:16

In just six days time the Spaniard will quit the Magpies after failing to agree terms on a new deal with Newcastle starting the search for Benitez’s successor.

But who are the names in the frame to replace Benitez at St James's Park? Here we take a look at the options, odds provided by Bet Victor.

1. Frank Lampard - Derby County manager

25/1

2. Arsene Wenger - out of work

25/1

3. Paul Scholes - out of work

25/1

4. Jack Ross - Sunderland manager

25/1

