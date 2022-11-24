Gary O’Neil’s interim position as Bournemouth manager is set to be made permanent, according to various reports. The 39-year-old’s first competitive match in charge of The Cherries will be against Newcastle United at St James’s Park in the Carabao Cup fourth round on December 21 (7:45pm kick-off).

O’Neil – who took charge at Bournemouth following the sacking of former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker – was in charge for the Premier League meeting between the sides back in September which ended 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary O'Neil, Interim Manager of AFC Bournemouth waves towards the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The permanent appointment of O’Neil comes after talks between Bournemouth and former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa failed to progress. And the former Middlesbrough and West Ham United midfielder has had a decent record in interim charge with four wins, four draws and four defeats for the newly-promoted side.