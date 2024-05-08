Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been pictured in training ahead of their clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Pope hasn’t featured for the Magpies since dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United back in December - but was included on the bench for the trip to face his former club Burnley at the weekend.

Pope’s initial absence caused Newcastle United to struggle defensively, although they have enjoyed a revival at the back in recent weeks. WIth just three games of the season to go, Pope’s return to fitness is a boost not only for his club, but also for England and Gareth Southgate who will name his England squad for this summer’s European Championships once the Premier League season has concluded.

Also pictured in training this week was Joelinton. The Brazilian suffered a thigh injury against Sunderland back in January and hadn’t featured since that match before making an appearance off the bench at Turf Moor.

Callum Wilson, who made a goalscoring return to the starting side against the Clarets was also pictured in training. Speaking about the striker following that game, Eddie Howe described him as a ‘monster’: “Write him off at your peril for sure because he comes back time and time again.” Howe said.

“He's a very motivated player and wants to do his very best at every moment. I've managed him for a very long time now and mentality wise I wouldn't swap him. He's a monster, he's got a focus and when he's got a goal he'll go for it.”

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not. As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.