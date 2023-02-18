Newcastle United's Nick Pope out of Carabao Cup final – along with Martin Dubravka
Newcastle United's Nick Pope will miss the Carabao Cup final through suspension.
The goalkeeper was sent off during a calamitous few minutes against Liverpool this evening. Pope, outstanding so far this season following his move from Burnley last summer, was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor after handling the ball outside the box.
With the visitors leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Alisson launched the ball upfield for Mo Salah. Pope raced out of his box to intercept, but misjudged an attempted diving header and handled the ball.
Martin Dubravka replaced Elliot Anderson, making his full Premier League debut, in Howe’s starting XI. However, Dubravka is cup-tied for the Carabao Cup following a loan at Manchester United, the club’s February 26 opponents.
Loris Karius, signed last September as a free agent following the expiry of his Liverpool contract, or Mark Gillespie will now play in the final.