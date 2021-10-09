Here, we round up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United.

Tarkowski ‘number one’ target

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski is likely to become Newcastle United’s first signing following their takeover, according to reports in the Telegraph.

Burnley's James Tarkowski has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tarkowski has been linked with big-money moves in the past and has been on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham, however, Burnley’s price tag was seemingly a hurdle for any deal.

Tarkowski is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer and it’s believed that they will want to sell in order to recoup some money for the England international - rather than risk losing him on a free six months later.

Jesse Lingard is also reportedly on Newcastle’s radar, however, reports suggest he is unsure about joining the club.

Graham Potter considered for manager’s job

Speculation persists that Steve Bruce will be replaced as Newcastle United boss and a huge number of managers have been listed as potential replacements.

Former-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been one of the favorites for the role but reports have emerged distancing the Italian from the job.

The Daily Mail believe that Newcastle would be interested in Brighton’s Graham Potter as he continues to impress on the south coast.

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard are also reportedly candidates, however, Eddie Howe is believed to be waiting for a different opportunity - potentially at Southampton should the winless Saints decide to part company with Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Newcastle do battle with Spurs for PSG star

One marquee signing at St James’s Park that has been reported on is the potential for PSG’s Mauro Icardi to make the switch to Newcastle.

According to various reports, Newcastle would have to fend off the interests of Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Argentina star.

Icardi has fallen out of favour in Paris after the arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer and may see a lucrative move to the Premier League as a way of getting his career back on track.

Spurs had been linked to Inter’s Lautaro Martinez in the summer but failed to prise him away from the San Siro and thus have turned their attention towards Icardi.

