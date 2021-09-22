After picking up just two points from their first five games, Newcastle currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

A 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Friday night did little to alleviate relegation fears around St James’s Park as chants against Steve Bruce were heard once again.

Only Burnley and Norwich City are below Bruce’s side who travel to Watford on Saturday in a clash which, even in September, could be deemed as a ‘relegation six-pointer’.

Here, we have listed the thirteen sides BetVictor think are in the most danger of being relegated in May and there are a couple of surprise names involved.

Do you agree with their odds? Do you think Newcastle are in the correct place?

1. Arsenal - 40/1 Mikel Arteta’s side started the season slowly and were bottom of the table after three defeats in their first three games. However, back-to-back victories have seen them climb clear of danger and they shouldn’t be worrying about battling the drop in May. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. West Ham - 33/1 The Hammers had a tremendous season last campaign as they embark on a European adventure this season. They should have no problem again this time around, however, there’s always a lingering doubt about how they will deal with playing Thursday-Sunday-Thursday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Brighton and Hove Albion - 25/1 Graham Potter’s men have made a tremendous start to this season and currently sit pretty in fourth place having secured four wins from their first five games and the bookies seemingly think the Seagulls will have no trouble fighting relegation this season. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa - 12/1 Losing Jack Grealish was a big loss for Dean Smith’s side in the summer and with only one win before this weekend, relegation fears may have started to creep in at Villa Park, however, a great 3-0 win against previously unbeaten Everton reminded everyone of Villa’s great strengths. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Photo Sales