Newcastle United are preparing to play host to new boys Southampton in this season’s all-important Premier League opener.

The Magpies under the guidance of Eddie Howe will be targeting a strong 2024/25 season and a return to the Champions League after a seventh place finish last term. Meanwhile, newly promoted Southampton will be hoping to cause an upset at St James’ Park in a fixture which marks the team’s longest away trip of the season.

Both side’s know the importance of getting points on the board early on and Howe’s men will hope to treat the Toon Army fanbase to another famous St James’ Park afternoon after a 5-1 demolition against Aston Villa in last season’s curtain raiser almost 12 months ago.

But how have Newcastle typically fared on the opening day of the season? Here we take a look back at each game and the goalscorers from each of the last 10 openers.

2023/24 - Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa Newcastle recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory against Aston Villa last term with Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes all finding the net at St James' Park.

2022/23: Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest A long range screamer from Fabian Schar and a clinical finish from Callum Wilson secured Newcastle all three points in what proved to be their most memorable top-flight season in recent memory.

2021/22: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham First half goals from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy were cancelled out by a second half fight back from West Ham as Newcastle endured a miserable start to the season under Steve Bruce.