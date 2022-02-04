The move was revealed today through a brief Companies House update on an allotment of new shares.

It follows the arrival of five signings in last month’s transfer window. The relegation-threatened club’s net spend on Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and loanee Matt Targett was in excess of £80million. The club’s new owners had previously put an additional £38.5million into the club in late November.

Totalling £78.5million, this cash injection, the Gazette understands, mainly covers its expenditure on transfer fees. The money has been put into United, 18th in the Premier League, through equity – the creation of new shares – and not debt.

Saudi Arabia’s Pubic Investment Fund owns 80% of the club following a £305million takeover last October. The remaining 20% is shared between Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, second left, and co-owner Amanda Staveley.