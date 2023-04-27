Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead against the run of play in the first half before Joelinton headed in a second after the break. Wilson quickly made it 3-0 with a stunning finish from outside of the box.

Dwight McNeil then pulled a goal back from the hosts as his corner curled directly into the Magpies net. But just a minute later, Newcastle’s three goal advantage was restored through Jacob Murphy.

But it was no small part down to some sensational work from Alexander Isak down the left wing as he picked the ball up on the halfway line and showed a good turn of pace and trickery to make his way to the byline, which is where the magic really happened.

Isak appeared to be outnumbered as two Everton players surrounded him by the corner flag. But he managed to beat both before making his way down the byline, beating another on the way and dinking the ball across the face of goal for Murphy to tap in his third in two matches.

Murphy was quick to show his appreciation to Isak for the assist as he pointed at the 23-year-old during his celebration.

But, bizarrely, Isak wasn’t credited with an assist by Fantasy Premier League as the ball deflected off Everton defender James Tarkowski before finding Murphy.

In response to the assist denial, Newcastle’s official Twitter account posted a GIF of Isak’s ‘puzzled’ celebration from Sunday’s 6-1 win over Spurs.