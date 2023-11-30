Newcastle United's PIF owners secure billion pound deal in fresh move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's owners have agreed to buy a significant stake in Europe's busiest airport.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have secured 10% of Heathrow following Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial's decision to sell 25% of the West London Airport .

Saudi Arabia is buying a stake in Heathrow Airport.

A France-based private equity firm has agreed to purchase the other 15% in a combined deal reported to be worth £2.37bn. However the transaction is still subject to regulatory conditions.

Significant debt means the airport has been losing money since the start of the 2023.

PIF have owned 80% of Newcastle United since the club's historic takeover in 2021. In a bid to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy away from oil, the sovereign fund has been profusely investing in other sectors, most notably in sports and leisure.