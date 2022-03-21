Newcastle United's place in the Deloitte Football Money League revealed following takeover

The club didn’t feature in the 2021 and 2020 reports as Deloitte weren’t given its financial figures for the 2019/20 and 2018/19 seasons in time.

Deloitte’s latest report covers the 2020/21 season, Mike Ashley’s final campaign as owner. Club revenues across Europe were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw football go behind closed doors.

The report states: "The impact of Covid-19 is stark with the lack of fans in stadia unsurprisingly causing the lowest matchday revenue in the 25 years of the publication, whilst broadcast revenue is at a record high as a result of deferrals in distributions related to the delayed 2019/20 season.”

St James's Park ahead of a behind-closed-doors game in the 2020/21 season.

Deloitte’s 2022 list is topped by Premier League champions Manchester City with revenues of €644.9million. Newcastle, taken over late last year, are 28th, behind Leeds United (22nd) and Southampton (25th), with revenues of €170.1million – or just over £143million at today’s exchange rates.

