On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic and Joe Buck reflect on an impressive season of two halves at Newcastle United and look at the latest transfer news and stories.

The Magpies secured an 11th placed finish with a final day win over Burnley at Turf Moor. The 2-1 victory confirmed The Clarets' relegation to the Championship.

Now Eddie Howe will start looking ahead to next season with transfer talk already on the agenda.

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

