Newcastle United's player, goal and moment of the season? – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast 2021-22 review

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss Newcastle United’s remarkable 2021-22 season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:56 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic and Joe Buck reflect on an impressive season of two halves at Newcastle United and look at the latest transfer news and stories.

The Magpies secured an 11th placed finish with a final day win over Burnley at Turf Moor. The 2-1 victory confirmed The Clarets' relegation to the Championship.

Now Eddie Howe will start looking ahead to next season with transfer talk already on the agenda.

